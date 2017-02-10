One man dead after crash on highway 417
One man is dead after a collision on Hwy. 417 eastbound Friday morning.
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 7:01AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 9:17AM EST
Paramedics say one man is dead after a crash on Highway 417 early Friday morning.
Crews were called to the eastbound 417 at the Carling Bridge just before 6 o'clock this morning.
OPP say the crash involved at least four vehicles.
One man was pronounced dead.
The 417 eastbound remains closed at Carling as police investigate.
More to come.
