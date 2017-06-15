One injured in chemical spill
A 66 year old man was treated by paramedics after a chemical spill at the National Wildlife Research Centre on the grounds of Carleton University.
The man, a chemist at the centre, spilled two chemicals onto his hands.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene then released him.
Ottawa fire hazardous materials teams are investigating.
Carleton University officials say graduation ceremonies will not be affected.