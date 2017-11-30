

Ottawa Police say a man is in hospital after a shooting on Rochester Street Thursday afternoon. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police were called to the 100 block of Rochester near Primrose Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of several shots fired.

"We received a call from someone in the area here advising us that there had been multiple gunshots fired here and that one vehicle left the scene," said Duty Insp. John Medeiros.

The vehicle has been described as a black SUV.

There was a second white vehicle parked at the scene with bullet holes in the side door. Medeiros says there was blood found in that vehicle.

This is the third shooting reported in the last 24 hours after shots were fired near Baseline Road Wednesday night and in the Paul Anka and Uplands area early Thursday morning.

In the latter shooting, a 25-year-old man received serious injuries. He is in hospital in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing in all cases. Police say they have not found a link between the shootings at this time.