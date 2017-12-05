One displaced after Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa Firefighters at the scene of a fire at 379 Gilmour Street, December 5, 2017. (Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto on Twitter)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 8:43PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 5, 2017 10:26PM EST
Ottawa Fire says one person will be displaced after a fire in Centretown Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to a seventh-floor apartment at 379 Gilmour Street at around 7:45 p.m.
Ottawa Paramedics have assessed a man in his 50s at the scene for smoke inhalation. He's been taken to hospital.
29 other evacuated residents of the building found shelter in an OC Transpo bus, and have since returned inside.
Victim Services has been called in to help the displaced resident.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Ottawa Police say it is not suspicious.
Bank Street was closed between Maclaren Street and Lewis Street and OC Transpo was detoured, but the detour was lifted later in the evening when Bank Street reopened.
