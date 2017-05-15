

CTV Ottawa





The driver of a car was killed this morning following a head-on collision with a dump truck on Mitch Owens Road near Bowesville Road in south Ottawa.

Paramedics says the 59 year-old driver of the truck was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottawa Police have closed off that section of Mitch Owens Road and urged drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.