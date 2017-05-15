One dead in head-on crash on Mitch Owens Road
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 12:17PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 12:49PM EDT
The driver of a car was killed this morning following a head-on collision with a dump truck on Mitch Owens Road near Bowesville Road in south Ottawa.
Paramedics says the 59 year-old driver of the truck was rushed to hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ottawa Police have closed off that section of Mitch Owens Road and urged drivers to avoid the area.
More to come.
M.Owens: driver dump truck M59 stable condition with extremity injuries. Driver of car pronounced dead at the scene. pic.twitter.com/f3zZYaMOdQ— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) May 15, 2017