

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Flu season is kicking into full swing in this area. Ottawa Public Health confirms one death as a result of a lab-confirmed case of influenza.

So far, 115 cases of flu have been reported to Ottawa Public Health. That compares to just 21 cases in the same time period last year, when the flu season started much later in the year. This year’s influenza virus is impacting particularly older individuals, causing outbreaks in at least 6 long term care homes.

Dylan Harvey has dragged himself out of bed to the Pharmacie Brisson on Dalhousie in downtown Ottawa, in deep need of some relief, as he snivels and coughs.

“I think it's probably the flu,” Harvey says, “because I definitely know my mom had the flu.”

They are not alone. Ottawa Public Health has confirmed 115 cases so far this season, an increase of 447% over the same time period last year.

“We need to remember those aren't all the flu cases either,” says Marie-Claude Turcotte, Manager of Vaccine Preventable Diseases with Ottawa Public Health, “because not everyone who presents with flu symptoms will go to a physician to get tested. Many will take care of themselves at home so it's the tip of the iceberg.”

Clearly the most vulnerable during any flu season are the very young and the very old. Ottawa Public Health says there are currently six influenza A outbreaks in Ottawa’s long term care facilities.

Some of those nursing and retirement homes are encouraging visitors to stay away. Others are basically in a virtual lockdown with the elderly tenants staying in their rooms until the situation improves.

This strain of influenza, the H3N2, tends to affect older people, according to OPH and this year’s vaccine should help immunize against that strain, along with H1N1 and a strain of influenza B.

Figures from Ottawa Public Health show that fewer people are getting flu shots this year through clinics offered by OPH but that may be because they've been available at pharmacies like Pharmacie Brisson for the last couple of years.

“October, November were really busy,” says Pharmacist Sara Azad, “but it's not too late to get a flu shot because the season still continues. It could go up to April sometimes…and this is really the best way to protect yourself and vulnerable people around you.”

Dylan Harvey doesn't wish this on anyone.

“Terrible,” he says, his eyes watering, “I left my house once.”

He plans to stock up on decongestants and head back to bed.

Harvey says he did get his flu shot. Turcotte says clearly the vaccine is not 100% effective. It also takes at least two weeks to take effect, which is why they advise people to get their shots well before flu season starts.