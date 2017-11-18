

Ottawa Police say one person is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning near the ByWard Market.

Police say the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of King Edward Drive and Murray Street. Paramedics treated the individual on scene but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Members of the public are asked to avoid while police conduct their investigation. A section of King Edward between Murray and York is currently closed.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crime at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

More to come.