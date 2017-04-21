One dead after house fire in Orléans
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 4:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2017 6:44PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics confirm one person has died following a house fire in Orléans Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Old Montreal Road around 2:30 p.m.
Paramedics say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and gender of the victim is unknown.
Paramedics say they treated a few other people at the scene but they were not taken to hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More to come...
