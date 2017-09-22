

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Greely Friday night.

It happened on Parkway Road and 8th line around 6 p.m. Ottawa Paramedics say a man and woman were initially transported to hospital in critical condition. Both had to be removed from their vehicles by Ottawa Fire.

One person has since died of their injuries. The victim's identity has not been released.

A male in the second vehicle was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.