Off-duty police officer breaks up fight and finds loaded gun
The Tanger Outlet mall is located at 8555 Campeau Dr. in Kanata.
by Jenn Pritchard, NewsTalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 3:39PM EDT
An off-duty police officer is being credited with getting a loaded handgun off the streets.
According to police, the officer broke up a fight in the Tanger Mall area on Thursday afternoon.
When he stepped in to help break up the fight, he reportedly noticed that one of the men involved was carrying a loaded 9mm gun.
Omar Mohamed, 20, is facing a slew of firearm related offences including carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said that drugs and cash were also seized during the arrest.