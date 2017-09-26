

by Jenn Pritchard, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





An off-duty police officer is being credited with getting a loaded handgun off the streets.

According to police, the officer broke up a fight in the Tanger Mall area on Thursday afternoon.

When he stepped in to help break up the fight, he reportedly noticed that one of the men involved was carrying a loaded 9mm gun.

Omar Mohamed, 20, is facing a slew of firearm related offences including carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said that drugs and cash were also seized during the arrest.