

CTV Ottawa





An off-duty police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a choking child.

Eight-year-old Emmah Ross and her family were at a restaurant at College Square on Saturday when the little girl started choking, taking everyone around her by surprise.

"I was just eating some bacon and then I had too much in my mouth and then I started choking on it," said Ross.

Ross' mom, Stefanie, said she was in shock and didn't know what to do so she started hitting her daughter on the back. That's when Ross said a woman, who identified herself as Tina, offered to help.

"A random stranger, she just came up behind my daughter and asked me if she was choking," Ross said. "I said yes and then she did The Heimlich three times on her and it dislodged. I feel deeply indebted to her."

Ross said Tina identified herself as an Ottawa Police officer and told the family they were in good hands. The family got a photo with the woman, but didn't think to get her full name or contact information. The Ross family did get a chance to thank the woman immediately after the fact, but they want to meet her again now that the shock has worn off.

"Anything could have happened. Nobody else stepped up and she did," Ross said. "Then she just went back to her table like it was nothing."

Emmah said she is feeling fine and said she feels lucky to be alive.

"I just want to say thank you. It meant a lot," Emmah Ross said.