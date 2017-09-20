

CTV Ottawa





Students in Ottawa’s catholic school board exceeded the standard in recent provincial testing.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board released the results from last year’s Education Quality and Accountability Office, commonly referred to as the EQAO. It tests students in Grade 3, 6, and 9 for reading writing and math.

Some highlights from the results include:

- Grade 3 students scored 82% in writing, while the provincial standard is 73%

- Grade 3 results in mathematics jumped from 70% to 62%

- In Grade 9 mathematics, students scored 89%, while the provincial standard was 83%.

For a full list of results and information, you can head to ocsb.ca/eqao/