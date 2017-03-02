

CTV Ottawa





It's final....the Ottawa Carleton District School Board will close six west end elementary schools. The final vote was held late last night.

For the past several months parents have been campaigning to save their community schools.

Going into the meeting yesterday evening, some felt it was a done deal after an emotional vote from the committee of the whole last month to recommend closure of the underpopulated schools.

Schools affected:

J.H. Putman

D. Aubrey Moodie

Greenbank Middle School

Leslie Park

Grant Alternative

Century Public

All schools, except J.H. Putman, will close at the end of this school year. J.H. Putman will stay open until an addition for intermediate students can be built at Agincourt.