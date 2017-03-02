OCDSB votes to close six west end elementary schools
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:24PM EST
It's final....the Ottawa Carleton District School Board will close six west end elementary schools. The final vote was held late last night.
For the past several months parents have been campaigning to save their community schools.
Going into the meeting yesterday evening, some felt it was a done deal after an emotional vote from the committee of the whole last month to recommend closure of the underpopulated schools.
Schools affected:
- J.H. Putman
- D. Aubrey Moodie
- Greenbank Middle School
- Leslie Park
- Grant Alternative
- Century Public
All schools, except J.H. Putman, will close at the end of this school year. J.H. Putman will stay open until an addition for intermediate students can be built at Agincourt.
