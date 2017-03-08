

CTV Ottawa





Dozens of staff and students of Rideau High School showed up by the bus load on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to save their school.

Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board voted to close the school. Students and staff will be moved to Gloucester High School to start the 2017 school year.

The board heard many passionate pleas from community members, including current students and staff. Many spoke about the importance of the school to the community. But dwindling enrolment at both schools has forced the board to make a change.

Different transition measures are being implemented. Gloucester is also reportedly going to have its name changed.

