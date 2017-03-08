OCDSB votes to close Rideau High School, move staff and students to Gloucester
Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board voted to close Rideau High School on Tuesday night. Staff and students will be transferred to Gloucester High School for September 2017. (FILE)
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 12:21AM EST
Dozens of staff and students of Rideau High School showed up by the bus load on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to save their school.
Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board voted to close the school. Students and staff will be moved to Gloucester High School to start the 2017 school year.
The board heard many passionate pleas from community members, including current students and staff. Many spoke about the importance of the school to the community. But dwindling enrolment at both schools has forced the board to make a change.
Different transition measures are being implemented. Gloucester is also reportedly going to have its name changed.
