OC Transpo says new ticket machines and fare gates will be installed on the Trillium line this summer.

The new machines will allow passengers to use a variety of trade options including debit, credit cards and Presto.

The ticket machines will be placed outside the fare gates at Greenboro, Confederation, Carleton, and Carling stations.

The O-Train now serves more than 10 thousand passengers per day.

OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says ridership on the Trilium Line increased by 18 per cent in 2016.

The Trillium line will be part of the Stage 2 LRT expansion.

The cost to take trains to Bowesville Road in Riverside South is estimated at $600 million.