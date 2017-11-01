

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





O-Train riders must pass through new fare gates at the Carling O-Train Station today.

OC Transpo begins testing fare gates and ticket machines at the O-Train Trillium Line station at Carling as part of a pilot project.

Customers must tap their smartcard or scan their bus transfer or ticket purchased on the fare gate to reach the O-Train platform. When exiting the station, there’s no need to tap or scan. The gates will open automatically when the customer approaches.

New ticket machines will also be available at the stations to purchase single ride fares or buy any Presto card product. The ticket machines will accept cash, credit or debit cards.

OC Transpo says staff will be at the stations to assist with the new fare gates and ticket machines during the testing phase.

OC Transpo will launch the fare gates and ticket machines at four O-Train stations over the next week. Testing of the fare gates begins Friday at the Carleton Station, Monday at the Confederation Station, and on November 8 at the Greenboro Station..