

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





As September begins and classes resume, OC Transpo is adjusting its schedules to meet the new demand.

Starting Sunday, many routes will see more frequent trips or larger buses. There will also be several adjustments for students affected by recent school closures. OC Transpo says there will be more trips on Routes 12, 18, 19, 24, 82, 84, 152, 665, and 669 to accommodate Grade 7 and 8 students who have moved to Bell, Sir Robert Borden and Gloucester secondary schools.

University and college students now have access to the fall U-Pass. The U-Pass pass is valid on all OC Transpo and STO routes from September 1 to April 30.

If you commute between Terry Fox and Tanger Outlets in Kanata, you’ll be taking Route 162 in the evenings and on weekends instead of Route 62.

Several routes will also have new numbers starting Sunday, most notably the Gatineau-serving Route 8, which will become Route 44.

Other changes are as follows:

Route 114 and Route 298 will be combined and become Route 40

Route 116 will become Route 96 (not to be confused with Route 61, which used to be the 96)

Route 132 will become Route 32

Route 137 will become Route 37

Route 186 will become Route 176

The numbering changes are part of a system-wide reorganization of route numbers and categories to accommodate the launch of the Confederation Line LRT in 2018.

While the new schedule comes into effect September 3, buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on September 4, for Labour Day.