

Saron Fanel, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Senators are not for sale, according to NHL experts.

This comes after a string of speculations Senators owner Eugene Melnyk had plans to sell the hockey club.

Some rumours suggest the team lacks funds to develop Lebreton Flats.

TSN's Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tells CFRA's Morning Rush, "It's more speculative than anything else."

Dreger says, "There are very wealthy people in Canada who have interest in becoming NHL owners. But the difference is, you have to have a willing participant to buy an NHL team and Eugene Melnyk, in the moment, is not interested in selling the Ottawa Senators. That's just as bluntly as we can put it. Again, I've got that from multiple sources."

Meanwhile, talks continue to eventually bring the team to Lebreton Flats.

The National Capital Commission will receive more information at it's next meeting in January.

Melnyk purchased the team in 2003.