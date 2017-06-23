No one hurt in Hull shooting
The side of a Gatineau police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 2:57AM EDT
Gatineau Police are investigating a late night shooting at a Hull apartment.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots at 29 Rue Daniel-Johnson around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Officers responding to the call found bullets lodged in the apartment building, and shell casings on the ground.
No one was hurt.
Witnesses told police they saw a white caravan with two men inside leaving the scene after the shooting.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.