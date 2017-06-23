

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Police are investigating a late night shooting at a Hull apartment.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots at 29 Rue Daniel-Johnson around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers responding to the call found bullets lodged in the apartment building, and shell casings on the ground.

No one was hurt.

Witnesses told police they saw a white caravan with two men inside leaving the scene after the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.