

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





No one was hurt after a garage fire just north of Algonquin College, Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Firefighters were called to a home on Gage Crescent at 3:10 p.m. 911 calls reported heavy smoke coming from the garage.

The woman who lived there, and her child, were already out of the house when firefighters arrived.

The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes.

Victim Services are helping the two occupants.

A cause has not yet been determined and there is no dollar loss estimate yet.