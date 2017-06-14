No one hurt after fire at Sir Robert Borden High School
Ottawa Fire says calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:39PM EDT
An investigation is underway after a fire at Sir Robert Borden High School in the west end, according to Ottawa Fire.
Fire says calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting thick, black smoke coming from the roof of 133 Greenbank Road.
The blaze was quickly knocked down and declared under control about 15 minutes later.
No one has been reported hurt. Investigators are at the scene.
It's not yet clear if classes at Sir Robert Borden will be cancelled Thursday.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- No one hurt after fire at Sir Robert Borden High School
- Rifle-wielding gunman wounds U.S. lawmaker, then killed by police
- London police say death toll in apartment tower fire rises to 12
- Second person arrested in Gatineau murder of Christine MacNeil
- Sens 'hopeful' Karlsson will be ready for start of next season after surgery