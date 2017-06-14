

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An investigation is underway after a fire at Sir Robert Borden High School in the west end, according to Ottawa Fire.

Fire says calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting thick, black smoke coming from the roof of 133 Greenbank Road.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and declared under control about 15 minutes later.

No one has been reported hurt. Investigators are at the scene.

It's not yet clear if classes at Sir Robert Borden will be cancelled Thursday.