

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Officials say a west end fire was intentionally set Thursday night.

Fire says calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting thick, black smoke coming from the roof of 133 Greenbank Road.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and declared under control about 15 minutes later.

No one has been reported hurt. The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is investigating and there are persons of interest in the case.