No one hurt after fire at ottawa Carleton District School Board office
Ottawa Fire says calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:39PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 2:32PM EDT
Officials say a west end fire was intentionally set Thursday night.
Fire says calls came in around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting thick, black smoke coming from the roof of 133 Greenbank Road.
The blaze was quickly knocked down and declared under control about 15 minutes later.
No one has been reported hurt. The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is investigating and there are persons of interest in the case.