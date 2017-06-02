

Sara Cimetta, News Talk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews say there were no injuries in a house fire in the 700-block of Carmella Cres. in Orleans early Friday morning.

They say they received a 911 call from a passerby before 1:00 a.m., reporting a woman and an infant were outside of the home, saying there was a fire on the second floor.

Firefighters determined the blaze was in the ceiling of an upstairs bathroom, and quickly put out the fire.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or cost of the damages.