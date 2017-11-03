No injuries in west end shooting
Ottawa Police are investigating after shell casings were found on Splinter Cres. Thursday night. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 12:53AM EDT
Ottawa police are investigating a west end shooting Thursday night.
Police say it happened just before 10:00 pm in the 100 block of Splinter Crescent at Dumaurier Ave.
Shell casings were located at the scene, but no victims or suspects have been found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigative section.