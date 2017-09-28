

Ottawa Fire says no one was hurt after a detached garage caught on fire early this morning in Vanier- coming very close to the nearby building.

Crews were called to 143 Marier Avenue around 2:40 am, after smoke and flames were seen coming from the garage.

Crews worked to battle the blaze but also protect the exposed building just one foot away. A second alarm fire was declared.

The garage contained band equipment and damage is estimated at $50,000.

Emergency crews as well as Enbridge Gas and Hydro Ottawa were also on scene.

A cause is still being determined.