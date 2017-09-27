

CTV Ottawa





No one was hurt in a overnight fire in Gatineau last night.

Crews were called to a two-story building on Laramée Street around 11 o’clock last night. Smoke was seen billowing out the front door. The four-unit building was empty at the time, no one was inside. It took crews almost four hours to fight the fire. Damages are estimated at $85,000 dollars. Gatineau Fire inspectors are investigating the cause of the fire.