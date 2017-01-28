No injuries in garbage fire at west-end high-rise
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:05AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:11AM EST
No one was injured after a garbage container caught on fire in the city's west-end early Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to a high-rise at 1065 Ramsey Crescent around 12:40 a.m. There were reports of visible smoke on multiple floors of the building.
Crews say they found the container on fire when they arrived, and were able to bring it outside and quickly get the fire under control.
Crews ventilated the building and there were no reports of injuries.
