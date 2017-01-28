No one was injured after a garbage container caught on fire in the city's west-end early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a high-rise at 1065 Ramsey Crescent around 12:40 a.m. There were reports of visible smoke on multiple floors of the building.

Crews say they found the container on fire when they arrived, and were able to bring it outside and quickly get the fire under control.

Crews ventilated the building and there were no reports of injuries.