

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Paramedics say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a University of Ottawa residence building Friday night.

Paramedics say they were called to 290 Rideau St. just after 8 p.m. They say it appears the driver, a woman in her 50s, may have tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle and ended up crashing through the glass.

No one inside the building was injured. The building was once a Quality Hotel and home to Don Cherry's restaurant.

The investigation continues.