

Kristy Cameron, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The police chief says nine officers accused of wrongdoing in a Special Investigations Case have been cleared.

In an email to all cops today, Chief Charles Bordeleau says there is no evidence of misconduct or wrongdoing on the part of officers.

"The O.P.P. investigators found no evidence of any misconduct or wrongdoing that would support charges under the Criminal Code or substantiate charges under the Police Services Act on any of the nine members," Bordeleau's email said.

The chief ordered a probe in May, after allegations of fraud and evidence manipulation relating to the SIU's investigation of a 2014 training accident in Kanata.

"I had already initiated a Chief's Complaint on the concerns raised by the SIU," Bordeleau said. "The decision to request the O.P.P. to investigate was made in the interest of transparency."

Bordeleau says he now considers this matter closed.

Bordeleau acknowledged this has been a divisive issue within the force but said everyone must now move on.

"It is my belief that the conclusion of this O.P.P. investigation is a reminder of the importance of not rushing to judgement," he said. "We need to move forward for the good of the organization, our members and the community."