

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded that an OPP officer was not criminally responsible for the death of a young Arnprior athlete. 24-year-old Grace Glofcheskie was struck and killed by a vehicle being pursued by police in Guelph a little over a year ago.

Glofcheskie's tragic death hit hard both in Arnprior, where she was raised, and Guelph, where she was captain of the Guelph Gryphons’ golf team.

While the SIU said the officer's driving was objectively dangerous, his actions weren’t criminal.

It was December 13, 2015 and Grace Glofcheskie, a Master's grad at the University of Guelph, was steps away from her home, after a night out with friends.

Blocks away, 21 year old Curtis Henri, in a stolen SUV, blew through an OPP spot check, with police now in pursuit.

Henri lost control of the car, flipped, and sheared off a hydro pole before slamming into Glofcheskie. Court heard that he was travelling up to 125 kilometres an hour.

“The subject officer's driving was objectively dangerous”, concluded the SIU’s Director Tony Loparco, “and could very well satisfy the actus reus of the offence. He was traveling at speeds in excess of 68 km over the speed limit, in a commercial/residential area.”

But several factors led the Director of the SIU to conclude there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer.

“The pursuit occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., when the four-lane roadway of Woolwich Street was almost empty. Moreover…the majority of the pursuit occurred in a largely commercial area devoid of foot traffic at that time of day. Further, the roads were dry and the pursuit was short-lived, lasting only approximately 40 seconds over a distance of 1.2 kilometres.”

Perhaps the most significant fact, Monica Hudon, with SIU Communications explained, was that “evidence showed the subject officer was slowing down and backing off the pursuit. This is further corroborated by Guelph Police Service officer who saw pursuit and followed behind.”

Curtis Henri ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 8 years and 10 months.

Grace Glofcheskie's family has continued to keep her memory alive through golf tournaments and scholarships. Today, the family issued a statement through Grace’s brother Luke.

“We cannot change the events nor actions of the parties involved in the incident that took Grace's life in 2015,” Luke Glofcheskie said, “I will always remember my sister Grace and will continue to share her story and that her impact on this world continue to grow.”

The Glofcheskies wouldn't comment specifically on the conclusions of the SIU but added that there is no hate in their hearts because hate only prevents them from moving forward.