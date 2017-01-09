No charges will be laid in the death of a cyclist in Chelsea on New Year's Day , MRC des Collines police said Monday.

The 62-year-old cyclist, identified Monday as Yvon Bauduy of Gatineau, was struck by two vehicles on Highway 105 in Chelsea just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police said the cyclist was struck by two vehicles travelling north, but that "a combination of factors" contributed to his death.

"The two drivers involved will not be facing any charges," they said in a release.