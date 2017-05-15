No charges after report of man grabbing girl in Barrhaven
Police are looking for a suspicious man who grabbed a student last week in Barrhaven.
Ottawa Police say they aren't laying any charges in a reported incident of a man grabbing a young girl in Barrhaven.
A letter was sent home last week to parents about a man wearing coveralls and a reflective vest near Mary Honeywell School.
Police had said a suspect grabbed a young girl on a public path on Thursday morning and dragged her a short distance before she broke free.
However, on Tuesday, police said "all parties involved were spoken to" and there's no concern for public safety.
They say the matter is now closed.
