Saturday’s Ottawa Senators game started with a special ceremony for the ninth annual Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness night.

This year’s Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador, Nicholle Anderson, was joined by 10-year-old Ryan Mercer, diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, to drop the puck.

Anderson, wife of Senators goaltender Craig Anderson, is cancer free after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare form of throat cancer, last fall.

She says having cancer has changed her life.

“It’s a little overwhelming at times because I feel like I relive some things, but it’s very good for me therapy wise,” Anderson said of accepting the role of ambassador.

She says she contacted officials with the league earlier in the year about putting together a charity, when they followed up by asking her to be ambassador to Hockey Fights Cancer.

“It’s become something really big,” she said.

Anderson shared the honour on the ice Mercer, who she previously met months ago during a wives trip to CHEO.

A few weeks ago she invited him to the Canadian Tire Centre to skate with her husband.

“He hasn’t skated in a year so if this can bring many smiles to him – I’m happy for him.”

At the game fans were given “I Fight For” cancer cards. Funding was raised through ticket sales as well as by selling autographed mystery pucks to fans.

The goal of Hockey Fights Cancer is to raise money and awareness for organizations involved in cancer care and research. All of the money raised Saturday in Ottawa will be donated to the Ottawa Hospital through the Ottawa Senators Foundation.

To donate - Text message SENS to 45678 for a $10 donation and SENATORS to 45678 for a $5 contribution. The NHL will match all generated funds up to a total of $5,000.