The field at Lansdowne Park is about to transition from grass to ice. The NHL officially takes over Lansdowne Park on Monday ahead of the NHL 100 Classic game between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens.

The world's largest mobile refrigeration unit, which measures 53 feet, will arrive to create an NHL-calibre sheet of ice.

The outdoor hockey game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7PM. The game is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the League's first games played on Dec. 19, 1917. The first night in League history included a contest between the original Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens at Dey's Arena in Ottawa. This matchup marks the first outdoor game the Senators have hosted.

Due to high demand, seats have been added. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.