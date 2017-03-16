

Get ready for an NHL outdoor classic game featuring the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens at TD Place.

The official announcement will be made tomorrow by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at a news conference in Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk will be in the capital for the announcement.

Melnyk will be joined by the owner of the Montreal Canadiens Geoff Molson.

The game will be played at TD Place Sunday December 17th, in front of 35 thousand people.

CFRA Radio 580 and TSN 1200 radio will have live coverage of the announcement starting at 11 am Friday.

CTV Ottawa will have extensive coverage online and on the 12 noon news program hosted by Michael O'Byrne.