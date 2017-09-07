

CTV Morning Live, CTV Ottawa





A landmark ruling today in a high profile murder case, which was stayed due to a lengthy delay to trial.

The family of Fouad Nayel says Ontario’s highest court has granted an appeal to take the case to trial.

Fouad Nayal was found dead five years ago.

Adam Picard was charged in December 2012 with first degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Fouad Nayel of Ottawa. Police say Nayel was shot to death in June 2012. His remains were found five months later after a search by family and friends.

Last November, an Ontario Superior Court Judge stayed the first degree murder charge against Picard on the day jury selection was set to begin. Justice Julianne Parfett ruled Picard’s “right to be tried within a reasonable time” had been infringed.

Picard was released after four years in custody.

The Crown appealed the judge’s decision to stay the charge to the Ontario Court of Appeal. The appeal alleged Justice Julianne Parfett mischaracterized the nature of the delays and failed to consider the complexity of the case.

New rules laid out by the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in July 2016 that a reasonable delay to trial is 18 months for cases in provincial court and 30 months for cases before the Superior Court.

Today, The Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a new trial.

Nayel’s family says it has been told a trial will resume after Picard is rearrested.