

CTV Ottawa





Hydro consumers in Ottawa are watching closely as the Ontario Government unveils a new pick-and-pay hydro pricing plan in towns around the Greater Toronto Area.

Alectra has been offering a similar pilot project since 2015. It will now serve as a pilot project for the Ontario Energy Board.

The new pilot project was launched in Barrie Tuesday, one of several towns chosen by the government to test out a new billing model. Oshawa, York Region and London will also take part in the $17.5 million dollar project being paid for by the conservation fund of the Independent Electricity System Operator.

"This is offering fairness and choice and I think that's what people really want to see," said Glenn Thibeault, Ontario's Energy Minister.

The new plan will allow consumers in the pilot to choose when they want to pay the least for electricity based on their usage. There's a plan suited to shift workers, offering reduced hydro costs between midnight and 6 a.m. and a plan for snowbirds offering a flat-fee for hydro in the Spring and Fall with increased pricing during the Winter and the Summer.

For Shawn Kenny and his busy family of four the plan is plan is enticing.

"I typically do laundry at night, but sometimes schedules just don't allow that," he said. "The options would be useful."

Roughly 18,000 hydro clients will be able to enroll in the pilot project starting on September 1st. The government said the pilot will end sometime in 2018. If all goes well the pilot could extend to every household in Ontario.

There is no talk, at this point, of lowering the controversial distribution fee.