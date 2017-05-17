

CTV Ottawa





The new elementary school in Findlay Creek has a name.

The school on Kelly Farm Drive, scheduled to open in September 2017, will be named Vimy Ridge Public School.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee Mark Fisher wrote on his Facebook page that the name is "a great way to memorialize and remember the sacrifices members of the Canadian Forces have made to keep Canada safe and free."

The name still needs to be ratified by the OCDSB board of trustees.

The school will host more than 650 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.