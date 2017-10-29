

CTV Ottawa





Negotiations continue between the University of Ottawa and the union representing part-time professors who will be in a legal strike position as of midnight.

The union says it presented an offer earlier today and is waiting for the university to consider it.

The university says if labour disruption occurs, some classes and related activities will be affected. They say they will advise students of a possible strike as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Ontario college strike is entering its third week. Hundreds of thousands of students have been out of class since faculty walked off the job . No new talks are scheduled. The union is demanding a deal that balances full-time faculty and lower-paid contract teachers.