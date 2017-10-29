

Annie Bergeron-Oliver, CTV Ottawa





A pilot project bringing needle vending machines to Ottawa streets is proving to be quite popular.

According to Ottawa Public Health, the four harm dispensing units have seen more than 300 service encounters, with more than 600 needles dispensed and more than 250 stems (for smoking drugs) dispensed since mid-September.

The unit outside Ottawa Public Health's Clarence Street facility has seen the highest usage with 245 total service encounters.

"The client feedback has been very good, with clients reporting that the machine provides access to harm reduction supplies when other services are closed and that the machines are easy to use," said Donna Casey, a communications official with OPH in a statement.

The health dispensing units, or needle vending machines, were installed in mid-September outside the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, the Somerset West Community Health Centre, the Carlington Community Health Centre and the Ottawa Public Health Site Needle and Syringe Program on Clarence Street.

The vending machines are part of a pilot project to provide clean needles, pipes and other items to drug users in Ottawa. The supplies will be available to drug users twenty-four hours a day. Right now the supplies can be obtained from inside the health centres during regular business hours.

The goal is to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C.

To prevent supplies from getting into the wrong hands Ottawa Public Health requires drug users to obtain special tokens through its harm prevention program. When people access services for a token they will also be provided with education about safer drug use, safe equipment disposal and offered information about other health, social and treatment services available, according to Ottawa Public Health. The tokens will be good at any of the dispensing units.