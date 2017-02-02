

CTV Ottawa





The National Capital Commission is seeking a new person for its top job as chairperson.

A job posting is now online for the job which pays an annual retainer of between $8 thousand and $9,400.

The current chair is Russell Mills, the former publisher of the Ottawa Citizen.

His term expires in April.

The posting says the successful applicant should be proficient in both official languages.

Applicants will be accepted until February 27.