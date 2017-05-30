National Defense staff officer in Ottawa facing sex assault charge
The Deparment of National Defense says a sexual assault charge has been laid against a Canadian Armed Forces officer in Ottawa.
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service laid the charge Tuesday.
The charge is in connection with a reported sexual assault against a civilian in Kingston in the fall of 1999, when the accused was a student at the Royal Military College.
Lieutenant-Colonel Stephan Popowych, described in a press release as a Canadian Army staff officer working with the Directorate of Capability Integration at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa, faces one count of sexual assault.
DND says the case is now proceeding through the military justice system for a possible court martial, with a date and location to be determined.
