This might come as a surprise but we have five consecutive days of sunshine in the forecast this week. You'll need to keep your sunglasses handy. Ottawa hasn't had five days of sunshine since mid-October, and that is unusual for 2017, Ottawa's wettest year on record. Don't get too excited, Mother Nature is bringing along some colder weather so you'll need to bundle up and grab your hat and mittens. Friday is expected to dip down to -4C and that's just the high, our low overnight will go down to -11C.