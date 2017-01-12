Multi-vehicle crash this morning sends one woman to hospital
A multi-vehicle crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Innes Road and Stonehenge Road in Orléans on Jan. 12, 2017.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 5:21PM EST
A woman was taken to hospital this morning with spinal injuries after a crash in Ottawa's east end.
Paramedics say they were called to a multi-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on Innes Road and Stonehenge Road in Orléans.
A 28-year-old woman had to be immobilized and was taken to hospital but is in stable condition.
No other injuries have been reported.
