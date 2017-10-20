

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





One man is dead after a crash just south of the city.

The crash happened on Highway 31 at County Rd 2 in Morrisburg around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a car heading east left its lane and smashed into a motorcyclist heading west.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the women driving the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Police have not released the victim's name.