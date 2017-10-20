Motorcyclist killed in crash near Morrisburg
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 6:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 6:17PM EDT
One man is dead after a crash just south of the city.
The crash happened on Highway 31 at County Rd 2 in Morrisburg around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to police, a car heading east left its lane and smashed into a motorcyclist heading west.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the women driving the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries
Police have not released the victim's name.