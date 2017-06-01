

by Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police say a 52-year-old man has died after a crash in the city's south-end Wednesday night.

A motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Albion Road and Des Mesanges Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition with multi-system trauma. Ottawa Police say he died from his injuries overnight.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

The Ottawa Police Collision Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses. Anyone with information can call 613-236-1222, ext. 2461.