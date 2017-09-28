Ottawa Paramedics say a 47-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a fiery crash on Highway 174 this morning. 

It happened on the westbound 174 at Blair around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

Police say a vehicle and a motorcycle were on fire.  The motorcycle driver was critically injured and has been transported to Toronto to be treated for severe burns. A second person was also hurt.

The highway is closed and police are warning drivers to take alternate routes. 

This crash was just one of several collisions during the morning rush hour. Police say there was a 6-vehicle crash on the highway 174 at St. Laurent. No word yet on injuries. 

 