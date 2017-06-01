Motorcyclist, 52, in critical condition after south-end crash
A 52-year-old man suffered critical injuries in the Wednesday night crash.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 2:51AM EDT
A 52-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in the city's south end Wednesday night.
Paramedics say a motorcycle and a car collided on Albion Road just south of Bank Street at around 9:15 p.m.
The motorcyclist suffered multi-system trauma and is in critical condition.
