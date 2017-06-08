Motorcyclist, 51, dies in Gatineau crash
A motorcyclist in Gatineau was killed in a collision Thursday morning.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 12:08PM EDT
A 51-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Gatineau early Thursday morning.
Gatineau Police say the collision happend on Lorrain Boulevard near Therese Street just before 5:30 a.m.
A 19-year-old driver travelling northbound swerved into the southbound lane and hit the motorcyclist head-on, according to police.
The motorcylist was rushed to hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Police are investigating.