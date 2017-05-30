Mother arrested after baby dies in Gatineau
Gatineau Police are seen outside the home of a 28-year-old mother who was arrested after her 7-month-old baby died. Katrina Leigh Hazlett has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 11:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 1:04PM EDT
A 28-year-old mother has been arrested after emergency crews in Gatineau responded to a medical call saying a baby was in distress inside a home.
The initial call came in at 7:15 yesterday morning. When crews arrived at 14 Rue du Shamal, the seven-month-old girl was unresponsive.
Attempts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful, and the child was pronounced dead in Hull Hospital.
Gatineau Police say the arrest came after further investigation into the matter.
Katrina Leigh Hazlett has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
An autopsy was scheduled for today.
