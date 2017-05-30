

Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 28-year-old mother has been arrested after emergency crews in Gatineau responded to a medical call saying a baby was in distress inside a home.

The initial call came in at 7:15 yesterday morning. When crews arrived at 14 Rue du Shamal, the seven-month-old girl was unresponsive.

Attempts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful, and the child was pronounced dead in Hull Hospital.

Gatineau Police say the arrest came after further investigation into the matter.

Katrina Leigh Hazlett has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

An autopsy was scheduled for today.